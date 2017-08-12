Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City: Where can I watch it, what time is it on, team news, odds

Brighton’s big day in the Premier League is finally here. Last year’s stars of the Championship are this year’s relegation favourites- they’ll be facing an uphill battle all season.

That battle doesn’t get much harder than against Manchester City. City’s high costing team has had a defensive upgrade this summer with Danilo, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy joining them. Brighton will have their work cut to get anywhere near City’s goal.

City will be the highest quality team Brighton have played in decades, a distinctive mark up from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle. Chris Hughton will be keen to judge how his players perform under such pressure.

Guardiola’s will be hoping the pressure doesn’t get to his men. They’ll be aiming to reclaim the League title that’s been out of their hands for 3 years, so picking up the early 3 points against Brighton will be essential. New players Walker, Danilo and Bernardo Silva will bolster a fully fit City squad in ensuring the victory.

While Brighton fans will be eager to watch their team rise to the challenge, no one will be expecting anything other than a City win.

Follow the like action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

What time does it start and where can I watch it?

Brighton vs Man City is Saturday’s late kick off at 17:30. You can watch the coverage from 17:00 on BT Sport 1, and highlights will be shown on BBC One’s Match of the Day at 22:30.

It’s a big game for…

Brighton fans. Fans of the Seagulls will be relishing the chance to see their team play their first ever Premier League game, against no other than European giants Man City as well. You can bet the atmosphere inside the Falmer Stadium will be electric.

Best stat…

34- The amount of years since Brighton have played top flight football.

Remember when…

Brighton knocked City out of the League Cup on penalties.

One to watch is…

Sergio Aguero. Aguero’s ‘minutes per goal’ was only beaten by Harry Kane last season, the Argentine is constantly sharp and against a defence unseasoned in the Premier League he’s sure to flourish. He’ll have one eye on the goal and one eye on that golden boot this season.

Past three-meetings…

Manchester City 2 (Fernandes, Ireland) Brighton 2 (Murray, Anyinsah) Brighton won 5-3 on pens, League Cup, September 2008

Manchester City 1 Brighton 2 (Scorers not on record) Division 2, April 1989

Manchester City 2 Brighton 1 (Scorers not on record) Division 2, September 1988

Form guide…

Man City: DDWWWW

Brighton: WWWLLD

Odds…

Man City to win: 3/10

Brighton to win: 21/2

Draw: 22/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)