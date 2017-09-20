Brighton seal permanent signing of Newcastle goalkeeper Krul

The Dutch shot-stopper has penned a permanent contract with the Seagulls and could face his former club on Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the permanent signing of Tim Krul, who had been on loan from Newcastle United.

Krul moved to the Amex Stadium on a season-long loan deal on deadline day and made his Seagulls debut in Tuesday's extra-time defeat to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

Though the Dutchman has had to play second fiddle to Mathew Ryan thus far, he has penned a permanent deal until the end of the season.

And Newcastle's statement hinted that the timing of the move may have come in order to get around Premier League regulations which prevent loan players from facing their parent clubs, with Rafael Benitez's side visiting Brighton on Sunday.

It read: "Krul... could now feature for his new club when they take on United in Sunday's Premier League clash.

"Everyone at Newcastle United would like to thank Tim for his long service to the club, and wish him and his family well for the future."

The Netherlands goalkeeper has featured sparsely since suffering a serious knee injury on international duty, but made 18 appearances for AZ in the Eredivisie last season.