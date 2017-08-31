Brighton secure Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul on season-long loan

Goalkeeper Tim Krul has moved from Newcastle United to Brighton on a season-long loan deal.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs have confirmed.

Krul, who spent last term on loan at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, becomes Brighton's second addition of transfer deadline day, following the earlier arrival of Ezequiel Schelotto.

The 29-year-old has made 157 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League, and played under Brighton boss Chris Hughton during his stint at St. James' Park.

"I am really excited for the challenge ahead. It's a great club, with amazing facilities," Krul told Sky Sports.

"It has been a long day. I woke up in Newcastle and took the train down south, it was a long journey.

"It was quite stressful but I'm delighted to have signed for this club."