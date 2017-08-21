Brighton sign Izquierdo in club-record deal

Colombia international Jose Izquierdo joined newly-promoted Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in a club-record transfer.

Izquierdo arrives at Brighton from Club Brugge, signing a contract until June 2021, it was announced on Sunday.

The 25-year-old winger – who helped Brugge to the Belgian Cup in 2014-15 while he was crowned Belgium's Player of the Year the following season – could make his debut against Barnet in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

"The club believed in me. They took the time to follow my football, showed me the project for Brighton and the new challenge to be in the Premier League. I liked it and made the decision to join," Izquierdo said.



"The record fee is a motivation; we feel pressure in other ways, so you can't think of the fee like that. You have to think that they paid that money because you deserve it.



"You have to keep this in mind and work like that. Every day you have to improve yourself and give everything for the club. The Premier League is a top league and I hope I can show my qualities and help the team."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton, whose side lost 2-0 to Leicester City on Saturday, added: "This has been a very complex deal, but I am absolutely delighted we are finally in a position to confirm it is completed. I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work and am delighted Jose is now able to begin work.



"He has already been in Brighton & Hove for a period of time, and been able to meet his new colleagues, but has not been permitted to train with us - so he is now very keen to get started, and we are looking forward to working with him on the training pitch.



"He's a very exciting player to watch, and along with that excitement, he will bring pace and creativity to the team; he also has an excellent goalscoring record. Subject to international clearance we expect fans will get their first sight of him on Tuesday night."