Brighton vs Everton live: What time is it, where can I watch it, what channel, team news, odds, prediction

Everton travel to Brighton on Sunday looking to kick start their Premier League season with Ronald Koeman hoping the international break will have given his stars the chance to regroup.

The Toffees only have seven points from seven games this season and languish just the one place above the drop zone, with pressure really starting to mount.

Brighton are in a slightly better position than Sunday’s opponents but are equally in need of the points to avoid an end of season relegation scrap.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 1.30pm BST on Sunday 15 October at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be shown live in the UK but highlights will be available on Match of the Day two on BBC1 at 10.30pm. Alternatively, you can follow the action on The Independent’s live blog above.

It’s a big game for…

Ronald Koeman. The Everton boss is under increasing pressure after a poor start to the season sees the club sitting just outside the relegation zone with seven points from seven games so far. Anything other than a win against Brighton will be seen as yet more points dropped for a club with lofty aspirations at the other end of the table.

Player to watch…

Anthony Knockaert. The winger was the Championship player of the season last year and is the one Brighton look to for inspiration and drive. He has yet to light up the Premier League in that manner but against a nervous and out-of-form Everton side, he could seize the opportunity to strike.

Form…

Brighton: DWLLWL

Everton: LLWWDL

Odds…

Brighton: 12/5

Everton: 31/20

Draw: 9/4