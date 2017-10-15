Brighton vs Everton, what time is Premier League clash and why isn't it being shown on UK TV?

Everton look to get back to winning ways at Brighton - Getty Images Europe

What is it?

It's the Premier League clash between Brighton and Newcastle.

When is it?

Today, Sunday 15 October.

What time is kick-off?

1.30pm

What TV Channel is it on?

Er, well, here's the thing. Despite it being moved to the convenient 1.30pm Sunday slot, it isn't being shown on UK TV.

Why was it moved then?

The Premier League decided not to move it back to the traditional 3pm Saturday slot after neither Sky Sports or BT Sport jumped at the offer of showing it live. If you're in India, you're in luck. It will be shown live at 6pm in Mumbai as India’s Star Sports picked it up.

What's the team news?

Phil Jagielka will return from injury for Everton after being sidelined since the Manchester United game. Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie, however, remain ruled out.