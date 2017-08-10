Brighton vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Premier League title favourites Manchester City open their season away to newly promoted Brighton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola has opened the club chequebook to bring the likes of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy to the Etihad Stadium over the past couple of months, with more expensive additions looking set to follow before the deadline passes.

Man City team news & injuries

Their aggressive strengthening means the Seagulls - who look set to break their transfer record for a third time this summer in the coming days, though with much smaller sums - should face a stiff first challenge as they return to the top flight.

Game Brighton vs Manchester City Date Saturday, August 12 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBC NBC Sports Live

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Brighton players Goalkeepers Ryan, Maenpaa Defenders Bruno, Bong, Hunemeier, Dunk, Goldson, Duffy, Rosenior, Suttner Midfielders Stephens, Skalak, Knockaert, Gross, Sidwell, Murphy, March, Propper, LuaLua, Towell, Ince, Ahannach Forwards Hemed, Murray, Brown

Brighton have agreed terms on a club-record deal for Club Brugge winger Jose Izquierdo but he may not be registered in time to feature on Saturday.

Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal are out but while Anthony Knockaert is unlikely to start as he works his way back from injury, he could feature in some capacity.

Potential starting XI: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; March, Propper, Stephens, Brown; Gross; Murray.

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Mangala, Denayer, Otamendi, Adarabioyo Midfielders Sterling, Nasri, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Roberts, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden Forwards Aguero, Bony, Jesus

A number of players currently in City's first-team squad - such as Fabian Delph, Wilfried Bony and Samir Nasri - are up for sale and unlikely to play any part on the south coast.

Benjamin Mendy will have to wait for his debut due to a thigh problem while Ilkay Gundogan has returned to training but will need a few weeks to build up his fitness.

Potential starting XI: Ederson; Kompany, Stones, Otamendi; Walker, D. Silva, Toure, De Bruyne, Danilo; Jesus, Aguero.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

City are 1/3 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Brighton priced at 8/1 and the draw available at 4/1.

Gabriel Jesus is the 5/2 favourite to score first, with Sergio Aguero rated at 11/4. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

