Brighton vs Newcastle United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Brighton and Newcastle United lock horns for the first time in the Premier League when they meet at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

It is a battle between the teams who finished first and second in the Championship last season, with the Magpies narrowly finishing above the Seagulls as both secured promotion.

Rafa Benitez's men have fared better than their rivals from last term in the opening five games and find themselves sitting fourth in the table with three wins under their belts.

Brighton, meanwhile, are at the other end of the division in 16th place with just four points accrued from their first five matches.

Game Brighton vs Newcastle United Date Sunday, September 24 Time 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream live on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports app

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Brighton players Goalkeepers Ryan, Krul, Maenpaa Defenders Bruno, Bong, Hunemeier, Dunk, Goldson, Schelotto, Duffy, Rosenior, Suttner, Mateju Midfielders Stephens, Kayal, Skalak, Knockaert, Gross, Sidwell, Murphy, March, Propper, Molumby, Hutchinson Forwards Baldock, Murray, Hemed, Izquierdo, Brown, Connolly, Tilley, Ahannach

Brighton captain Bruno has missed the last couple of games due to injury but could return to the squad, while the Spaniard's fellow full-back Gaetan Bong is also fighting for inclusion having played in the Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth during the week.

Steve Sidwell, Izzy Brown and Beram Kayal are all unlikely to feature, while striker Sam Baldock remains a concern.

Potential starting XI: Ryan; Suttner, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk; Stephens, Propper, Knockaert, Gross, March; Hemed.

Position Newcastle United players Goalkeepers Elliot, Darlow, Woodman Defenders Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Haidara, Gamez, Sterry Midfielders Colback, Murphy, Diame, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Aarons, Merino, Atsu, Barlaser Forwards Gayle, Perez, Joselu, Saivet, Mitrovic

Serbia international striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve the last game of his three-match suspension, while defender Paul Dummett remains out with an injury.

Karl Darlow is still not 100 per cent fit and so Rob Elliot is set to continue between the posts. Tim Krul will be on the opposing team, having made his switch to Brighton permanent earlier this week.

Potential starting XI: Elliot; Clark, Lascelles, Mbemba, Yedlin; Merino, Shelvey, Ritchie, Atsu, Perez; Joselu.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Home team Brighton are slight favourites at 17/10, according to dabblebet, with Newcastle considered a 15/8 bet to win at the Amex on Sunday. A draw is available at 21/10.

