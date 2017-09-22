Brighton vs Newcastle United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Brighton and Newcastle United lock horns for the first time in the Premier League when they meet at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.
It is a battle between the teams who finished first and second in the Championship last season, with the Magpies narrowly finishing above the Seagulls as both secured promotion.
Rafa Benitez's men have fared better than their rivals from last term in the opening five games and find themselves sitting fourth in the table with three wins under their belts.
Brighton, meanwhile, are at the other end of the division in 16th place with just four points accrued from their first five matches.
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Brighton players
|Goalkeepers
|Ryan, Krul, Maenpaa
|Defenders
|Bruno, Bong, Hunemeier, Dunk, Goldson, Schelotto, Duffy, Rosenior, Suttner, Mateju
|Midfielders
|Stephens, Kayal, Skalak, Knockaert, Gross, Sidwell, Murphy, March, Propper, Molumby, Hutchinson
|Forwards
|Baldock, Murray, Hemed, Izquierdo, Brown, Connolly, Tilley, Ahannach
Brighton captain Bruno has missed the last couple of games due to injury but could return to the squad, while the Spaniard's fellow full-back Gaetan Bong is also fighting for inclusion having played in the Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth during the week.
Steve Sidwell, Izzy Brown and Beram Kayal are all unlikely to feature, while striker Sam Baldock remains a concern.
Potential starting XI: Ryan; Suttner, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk; Stephens, Propper, Knockaert, Gross, March; Hemed.
|Position
|Newcastle United players
|Goalkeepers
|Elliot, Darlow, Woodman
|Defenders
|Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Haidara, Gamez, Sterry
|Midfielders
|Colback, Murphy, Diame, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Aarons, Merino, Atsu, Barlaser
|Forwards
|Gayle, Perez, Joselu, Saivet, Mitrovic
Serbia international striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve the last game of his three-match suspension, while defender Paul Dummett remains out with an injury.
Karl Darlow is still not 100 per cent fit and so Rob Elliot is set to continue between the posts. Tim Krul will be on the opposing team, having made his switch to Brighton permanent earlier this week.
Potential starting XI: Elliot; Clark, Lascelles, Mbemba, Yedlin; Merino, Shelvey, Ritchie, Atsu, Perez; Joselu.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Home team Brighton are slight favourites at 17/10, according to dabblebet, with Newcastle considered a 15/8 bet to win at the Amex on Sunday. A draw is available at 21/10.
GAME PREVIEW
Newcastle have recovered from a disastrous start to the season by racking up three successive league wins and Benitez's side can further strengthen their position in the top half with a win over Brighton.
The Magpies began their campaign with three defeats in a row, which included a Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Championship side Nottingham Forest, and it seemed like they were in for a long season with stars such as Jonjo Shelvey and Aleksandar Mitrovic showing costly lapses in discipline.
However, hard-earned wins over West Ham, Swansea City and Stoke City have completely altered that outlook.
Brighton were the team closest to Newcastle last season in the race for Championship glory, but Chris Hughton's side were always second best when the teams met, losing both league fixtures.
They have since improved their squad with the likes of Pascal Gross, Maty Ryan and Davy Propper joining the ranks, so the gap may have diminished somewhat, but they will need to prove that by picking up maximum points at home.