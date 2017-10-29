Brighton vs Southampton live: Latest score, what time does it start, when is kick-off, which TV channel is it on?

Brighton and Southampton meet on Sunday as the two south coast clubs took to move inside the top 10 of the Premier League table, before Leicester City and Everton face-off with eyes on dragging themselves away from the relegation zone. Follow the live scores here.

Brighton vs Southampton kicks off at 13:30

Hughton selects Glenn Murray ahead of Izzy Brown

Solly March left out as Anthony Knockaert starts

Sofiane Boufal starts for Saints along with Manolo Gabbiadini

Nathan Redmond left on bench by Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino

Follow the live scores below...

Please allow a moment for the scoreboard to load...

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Saturday

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton – 13:30

Leicester City vs Everton – 16:00

Monday

Burnely vs Newcastle United – 20:00