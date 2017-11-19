Brighton vs Stoke: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chris Hughton's Brighton host Stoke at the American Express Community Stadium on Monday evening, looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run.

The Seagulls have picked up eight points from their previous four fixtures, claiming back-to-back away wins over West Ham and Swansea respectively, and sit eighth going into this tie.

Stoke, however, have picked up just one win in their last four, a 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road in October.

But will the Potters be able to turn their season around on the south coast?

Game Brighton & Hove Albion vs Stoke City Date Monday, November 20 Time 20:00 GMT

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Chris Hughton Brighton More