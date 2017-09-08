Brighton vs West Brom: What time does the Premier League match kick-off and where can I watch it?

West Brom’s current position of fifth, with two wins and a draw from three, reflects the quality of their acquisitions. The experienced English trio of Gareth Barry, Kieran Gibbs and Jay Rodriguez complement the star loan signing of PSG’s two-time Europa League-winning defender Grzegorz Krychowiak.

There is clear ambition at the Hawthorns for the first time in many a year. The club have become something of a mid-table staple in recent seasons, but under Tony Pulis’s leadership, there are whispers – albeit tentative whispers – that they can finally bag a European spot.

The other Albion – Brighton and Hove – have also spent heavily, but their league position is far more modest, sitting just one place above the drop zone with a single point. The fact that Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen rejected a move to the South Coast on deadline day epitomises the club’s struggles.

In particular, Chris Hughton’s men are struggling in the final third. They are yet to score in the league and appear to lack the requisite composure to score goals at this level. The fact that Hughton’s side like to defend deep only exacerbates their need for a pacy, counter-attacking, clinical forward.

Of course, Tony Pulis’s sides are renowned for their defensive organisation above all else, so Brighton will really need to up their game to score goals. But with the ignominy of a henceforth goalless season hanging round their necks, Brighton will be desperate to score – and even more desperate to win.

Here's everything you need to know for the Premier League clash.

What time does it start?

Brighton vs West Brom kicks off at 15:00.

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Jonny Evans: The defender actually expressed relief at his £30m deadline day move to Manchester City falling through, and is keen to refocus on his role as West Brom skipper.

City failed to land Evans this summer (Getty)

It remains to be seen, however, whether the constant speculation has affected him.

Best stat…

0: The number of times the sides have met in the Premier League. Their last encounter was an old Division Two match in 1993.

Remember when…

The two sides clashed in 1992-93 in the old Division Two, in a vastly different footballing age. Note the absolutely stunning volley from Brighton’s Robert Codner twenty seconds into the clip…

Player to watch…

Oliver Burke: The Scottish winger passed up the possibility of Champions League football with RB Leipzig to join West Brom, lured by the prospect of regular game time.

Burke decided to exchange the Bundesliga for the Premier League (Getty)

