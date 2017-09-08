Brilliant Keys crushes Vandeweghe at US Open

Madison Keys will face Sloane Stephens in the US Open final after a fine display saw her thrash Coco Vandeweghe.

Madison Keys produced a scintillating display to crush Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets in the US Open semi-finals on Thursday.

Keys, the 15th seed in New York, was in devastating form, brushing past Vandeweghe 6-1 6-2 in just 66 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the second of two all-American semi-finals, Keys was superb, setting up a meeting with Sloane Stephens in the decider, while Vandeweghe was well below her best.

Vandeweghe had no answers to the power and precision of Keys, who also won their previous two meetings this year, in what was both players' second major semi-final.

But Keys progressed to a maiden grand slam final on the back of 25 winners and just nine unforced errors.

The only concern for 22-year-old Keys was a right leg injury, having needed treatment during the second set.

Keys produced a brilliant first, taking it in just 23 minutes.

She allowed Vandeweghe no time to settle, winning 20 of the first 24 points of the match on her way into a 5-0 lead.

Keys was irresistible, hitting 14 winners and just two unforced errors and losing only three points on serve.

There was no stopping Keys, who crushed a backhand winner down the line to take a 4-1 lead in the second set before the trainer arrived on court.

Keys returned with heavy strapping on her leg but showed no sign of nerves, sealing her win with an ace.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Keys [15] bt Vandeweghe [20] 6-1 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Keys - 25/9

Vandeweghe - 9/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Keys - 5/1

Vandeweghe - 0/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Keys - 4/7

Vandeweghe - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Keys - 64

Vandeweghe - 61

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Keys - 73/76

Vandeweghe - 45/50

TOTAL POINTS

Keys - 62

Vandeweghe - 36