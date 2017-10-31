Brilliant Khuzwayo's encrypted tweet sparks Kaizer Chiefs exit rumours

Khuzwayo has been playing second fiddle to Khune for many years now, and if his recent tweet has anything to go by, the Umlazi-born keeper cold leave

Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has taken to social media to hint at a possible exit from Kaizer Chiefs.

The 27-year-old has been at the Naturena-based outfit for over five years now, but he has found it extremely difficult to dislodge first choice goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Khuzwayo insinuated that his hard work isn't appreciated at Amakhosi, and therefore sparked rumours that he could consider leaving the club in the near future.

Sometimes hard work isn’t enough when you don’t fit in the picture frame. — BK___16 (@Brilliekhuzwayo) October 30, 2017

Khuzwayo is in the final year of his current contract with Chiefs, and while the club intends to offer him a new deal later this year, it remains to be seen if he will accept the deal to stay with them beyond June 2018.

Amakhosi fans were divided by the goalkeeper's tweet, with a few of them urging Khuzwayo to leave the club, while other begged him to stay and fight for his place in team.

Earlier this year, George Lebese pulled a similar stunt on Twitter and later handed in a transfer request. Chiefs ended up selling Lebese to Mamelodi Sundowns in August 2017.

Recent reports have already linked Khuzwayo with a possible move to Cape Town City, but nothing has been confirmed by either his camp or the Mother City-based club.