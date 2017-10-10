Brilliant Khzuwayo pleads for more game time at Kaizer Chiefs

Khuzwayo is currently playing second fiddle to first choice goalkeeper and captain Khune, but he feels he's more than ready to play regular for Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune might be on top of his game at both club and national team level, but his teammate Brilliant Khuzwayo feels he deserves to get game time at Kaizer Chiefs.

Khuzwayo has been Khune's understudy over the past few years, and while he had a chance to make the No.1 jersey his own when Khune was out injured, the 27-year-old goalkeeper also suffered a long-term injury midway through the second half of last season.

However, he has declared himself ready to contribute toward the club's success, saying the money he's getting is nothing compared to getting game time and enjoying football.

Khuzwayo featured in the club's 4-2 win over Bloemfontein Celtic this past weekend, but whether he has done enough to dislodge Khune remains to be seen.

"As a player, the most important thing is getting game-time. The money you are getting here is nothing really compared to getting game time and enjoying football," Khuzwayo told the media.

"So, for me as an individual, it is going be great to get more game time because lately since this season started I haven’t had game-time," he added.