Bristol City angered by 'astonishing' simulation ban for player who was pushed over
Bristol City claim they are 'hugely surprised' by the Football Association's decision to retrospectively ban Bailey Wright for simulation, the player pushed over by Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara.
Wright is the first player to receive a ban for deceiving an official this season, since the FA and all 92 Football League clubs agreed on new measures to punish diving this summer.
In a statement on the club's website, chief executive Mark Ashton described the decision as 'extremely disappointing', the panel's reasoning as 'astonishing' and the outcome as a 'clear injustice'.
Kamara was sent off when the two Championship clubs met on Tuesday, when he pushed Wright to the ground in an off-the-ball incident.
An independent panel subsequently rescinded his automatic three-match ban for violent conduct.
A separate three-person panel comprised of a former player, former manager and former match official - who viewed the incident on an individual basis without consultation - then reached the conclusion Wright had committed an offence according to FA guidelines on simulation.
They reported their decision back to the FA, who punished Wright with the mandatory two-match ban. The player appealed the charge on Friday morning, which was rejected by another three-person panel.
The only Premier League instance of this system being used was the panel's decision not to charge Watford's Richarlison after he won a penalty against Arsenal.
Bailey will miss Bristol City's Sevenside derby with Cardiff on Saturday, while Kamara is free to start for Fulham who face Wolverhampton on Friday night. Decisions regarding simulation are 'fast-tracked' to help club's avoid doubt over who is available for selection.
Bristol City claim they have received no information about the panel's conclusions, and will have to wait until they publish their written reasons next week.
However, given there is no doubt that there was contact between the players, it seems likely the panel ruled that there was an attempt to 'exaggerate the effect of a normal contact challenge in order to deceive the referee' - the fifth point on their simulation guidelines.
Bailey held his face while lying on the ground following the push, but City claim he had landed 'awkwardly on his neck and back'.
The FA declined to comment on Bristol's complaints, pending the publication of written reasons.