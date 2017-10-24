Bristol City vs Crystal Palace: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Crystal Palace travel to Championship Bristol City for a Fourth-Round League Cup match this evening hoping to register their first away win of the season.

The Eagles have suffered a torrid start to the Premier League Campaign, with Saturday’s late 1-0 loss at Newcastle being the latest in a run of disappointing results. Boss Roy Hodgson will hope a strong showing tonight from his side – who have claimed two out of three of their victories this season in the Cup – will not only enable them to make valuable progress into the quarter-finals of the competition but rebuild some confidence in his ranks.

Palace, however, will certainly face a tough challenge in the West Country. In addition to beating two other top-tier opponents in the Cup this term – Stoke City and Watford – the Robins have displayed consistently impressive league form. Their loss to Leeds on the weekend ended an unbeaten run that stretched back to the opening day and had guided them to 7th in the table. City manager Lee Johnson will undoubtedly be eyeing up Palace as another Premier League scalp that his buoyant side can take. The home team will also be boosted by news that striker Matty Taylor is free to play after his red card on Saturday was rescinded.

Hodgson's men are looking for their first away win of the season (Getty)