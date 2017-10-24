Bristol City vs Crystal Palace: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?
Crystal Palace travel to Championship Bristol City for a Fourth-Round League Cup match this evening hoping to register their first away win of the season.
The Eagles have suffered a torrid start to the Premier League Campaign, with Saturday’s late 1-0 loss at Newcastle being the latest in a run of disappointing results. Boss Roy Hodgson will hope a strong showing tonight from his side – who have claimed two out of three of their victories this season in the Cup – will not only enable them to make valuable progress into the quarter-finals of the competition but rebuild some confidence in his ranks.
Palace, however, will certainly face a tough challenge in the West Country. In addition to beating two other top-tier opponents in the Cup this term – Stoke City and Watford – the Robins have displayed consistently impressive league form. Their loss to Leeds on the weekend ended an unbeaten run that stretched back to the opening day and had guided them to 7th in the table. City manager Lee Johnson will undoubtedly be eyeing up Palace as another Premier League scalp that his buoyant side can take. The home team will also be boosted by news that striker Matty Taylor is free to play after his red card on Saturday was rescinded.
For Palace, though, some first-team players, including Mamadou Sakho and Wilfired Zaha, are likely to make way. Although Hodgson would dearly love a morale-boosting away victory, the visit of struggling West Ham to Selhurst Park on Saturday may well be prioritise.
What time does it start?
Bristol City vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 19:45
Where can I watch it?
Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on Channel 5.
It’s a big game for…
Wayne Hennessey. If he is entrusted with a first-team return after a spell on the sidelines, the Welshman could prove vital in repelling a vibrant Bristol attacking force.
Best stat…
27 August 2013. The date these last two sides met, in the League Cup. City emerged 2-1 victors then.
Remember when…
Freddie Sears scored this memorable ghost goal at Ashton Gate in 2012.
Player to watch…
Bobby Reid. The English striker has been City’s most potent attacking threat all season, registering eight goals and an assist. If he is allowed to run, his pace will cause the Palace backline some real headaches.
Past three meetings…
Bristol City 2 (Emmanuel-Thomas, Wagstaff) Crystal Palace 1 (Garvan), August 2013.
Crystal Palace 2 (Murray, Dobbie) Bristol City 1 (Parr (OG)), February 2013
Bristol City 4 (Taylor, Woolford, Stead, Adomah) Crystal Palace 1 (Dikgacoi), August 2012
Recent form…
Bristol City: WDWWDL
Crystal Palace: LWLLWL
Odds…
Bristol City: 37/19
Draw: 23/10
Crystal Palace: 16/11