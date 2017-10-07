Brit Jolyon Palmer to leave Renault after Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday

British Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer will leave Renault after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Palmer knew he was being replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz for the 2018 season but had expected to finish the current campaign with his team.

But in a statement on Saturday, Palmer admitted:

"Tomorrow's Japanese GP will be my last race for Renault," he said.

"With my grid penalty I'll be starting near the back but I will be giving it my all as always.

"Thanks everyone for the support during the last 2 years, it means a lot!"

Palmer will start the race from 18th after receiving a 20-place grid penalty for engine component changes.





