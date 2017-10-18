Brit teenager Lando Norris hopeful of landing McLaren reserve seat in 2018

British teen sensation Lando Norris hopes he has proved to McLaren that he deserves Jenson Button's place as the team's reserve driver next season.

Norris, the Glastonbury racer who turns 18 next month, emulated Lewis Hamilton by winning the European Formula Three championship in Germany last weekend.

The highly-rated Englishman - snapped up to McLaren's young driver academy in February after a string of impressive displays in the junior categories of motor racing - will make the step up to Formula One's feeder series, known as Formula Two, in 2018.

And Norris wants to double up his F2 duties with those of being McLaren reserve driver and be the first port of call to deputise for Fernando Alonso, who remains unsigned at McLaren for 2018, and Stoffel Vandoorne next year.

"I hope I can be the team's reserve driver in 2018," he said. "It has been talked about, so it is something which is possible, but McLaren have got to decide. Jenson has said himself that he is finished with Formula One, and that he wants to do some other form of motor racing and have fun.

"I have a good opportunity to be the third driver next year, but we are looking at 2019 or 2020 as a more realistic option for a full-time drive. That provides me with a better opportunity to prepare with Formula Two and a learning curve towards being in Formula One."

Despite his tender years and limited experience, Norris has already been earmarked as a grand prix star of the future.

He turned heads with his impressive display in his first official F1 outing at August's test in Hungary - in which he was second only to Sebastian Vettel - before going on to seal the prestigious F3 title with two races to spare.

Norris wants to take up Jenson Button's role in 2018 (Getty) More