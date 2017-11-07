British aerial skier Lloyd Wallace soars towards Pyeongchang after horror crash that left him in a coma
Lloyd Wallace was careering towards a ski jump at around 40mph when he lost his balance and began to fall. A moment later, his head buckled into the upcoming ramp, knocking him instantly unconscious, and he slipped into the waiting water.
His inanimate body, which was hauled from the training pool by a pair of quick-thinking doctors, was then rushed into a helicopter and flown to hospital. There, the 22-year-old was placed into an induced coma.
Wallace tells the story calmly, without embellishments. It helps that he cannot remember anything about the crash, which took place in Switzerland a little more than two months ago, instead relying on the accounts of those who saw the horror unfold.
It also helps that this is the precise fear that aerial skiers must mentally confront every time they pull their goggles over their eyes, point their feet downhill and launch themselves up a ramp and six metres into the air, where they contort their bodies in a series of flips and twists.
“I had done a few jumps that session already,” he says. “I was just going off and doing one of the tricks I have been doing for a few years now - a lay double-full full, a triple twisting backflip.
“It was just one of those completely unlucky things. I had done this hundreds of times and there was nothing I could have done about it. You can’t tell when you are going to catch an edge.”
If you were looking for an illustrative example of the dangers of aerial skiing, then this would be it. For Wallace, though, it is simply par for the course.
“With any sport you put a crash helmet on for, you know the risks and are willing to take the risks,” he says. “I have had crashes before and getting back from this one has been easier than the others because I don’t have those bad memories of crashing.”
Getting back on the slopes has also been made easier by the added motivation of qualification for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Wallace is on course to become the first British male aerial skier to compete at the Games since 1998, provided he can earn enough points in six World Cup events before then.
If he does make it, it will be a triumph of his dedication and his pedigree. Both of his parents, Robin and Jilly, were Olympic freestyle skiers, and as a Brit he has had to work harder than most to reach the sport’s literally dizzying heights.
“Obviously skiing is not really a career in Great Britain, so I have been at the University of Bath for the past four years and had to get my degree,” he says. “Balancing my work and athlete life has been difficult because I am away from university from November through to March.
“I would get back from training, have a gym session, and then have to get my laptop out, start to read papers and write essays.”
Although he has received financial support this year from the funding arm of the International Olympic Committee, Wallace has largely had to pay his own way, and he is currently currently crowdfunding to help his push for an Olympic place.
“If there had not been any hurdles in my career, I would be at the top of the game, pushing for those top five places,” he says. Instead, he knows a medal in South Korea will be unlikely, even if the sport's high-risk nature makes it fertile ground for potential upsets.
Last year, Wallace achieved his country’s best World Cup result in more than two decades, finishing seventh at Deer Valley in the US, while he also claimed a bronze medal at the junior World Championships in 2015.
Wallace trains full time with the Swiss national aerial ski team, and he was at a water ramp (where athletes land in water rather than snow) in Mettmenstetten at the time of his crash in August. Later this month he will fly to Finland for another training camp.
The importance of proper guidance is hard to overstate in this most spectacular of snowsports. Coaches scream at athletes both before the jump and when they are airborne, guiding them through rotations and flips in a bid to impress the watching judges and ensure their safety.
“If I have gone too far into the jump, my coach will be shouting ‘stretch, stretch, stretch!” Wallace says. “I have got to make myself as big as possible to slow the rotation. If you are way too small, they will be shouting ‘pull, pull, pull!’”
Wallace has not yet attempted that same trick that landed him in a hospital bed, but he insists he will have no qualms about his first big jump since the crash. “I am 100 per cent,” he says. “Fully recovered.”
But what of his parents? “I think it was very scary for them,” he says. “I think it was probably more scary for them than it has been for me. But both of them went to the Olympics doing this sport and my dad coached it for years and years so they knew it could happen. We are very happy that nothing serious in the long term did happen.
“There was never a point where we were thinking I would come out of hospital and not ski again. It didn’t matter how long it was going to take, I was always going to get back on it.”