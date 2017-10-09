British Bobsleigh head coach allegedly told athlete: 'I knew you would be late because you are black'

British Bobsleigh has been beset by accusations of bullying, discrimination and financial mismanagement - Getty Images Sport

The new head coach of British Bobsleigh was formally disciplined after being accused of telling an athlete, “I knew you would be late because you are black”, and “Black drivers do not make good bobsleigh drivers”, according to the Guardian.

Lee Johnston, a 12-time British champion and three-time Olympian who was promoted to one of the sport’s most senior roles barely a fortnight ago, is also said to have been warned as to his future conduct following a complaint made about him three years ago.

News of Johnston’s alleged comments, said to have been made to squad member Toby Olubi during a training session in July 2013, compounded the crisis engulfing British Bobsleigh, which has been beset by accusations of bullying, discrimination and financial mismanagement.

Johnston, a Royal Marine, is said to have been reported by another black athlete, Henry Nwume, to then chairman of British Bobsleigh, Sir Andrew Ridgway, and a performance manager at UK Sport, in March 2014.

Johnston remained on the coaching staff and was promoted last month to lead a squad of which the majority are black or mixed race.

The British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association said in a statement: “A complaint was made against a member of staff in 2014 relating to an incident that was alleged to have taken place in 2013 and this matter was formally investigated and dealt with appropriately at the time.”

It did not respond to requests for further information.

A UK Sport spokesman said: “UK Sport was aware of this allegation at the time and sought assurances that it was being dealt with appropriately by the BBSA as the employer.”

It emerged this summer that a different senior British Bobsleigh coach had been accused of racism.

According to the BBC, leaked confidential documents revealed that a host of athletes wrote anonymously to the chief executive of the BBSA in April to “share concerns over the behaviour of key performance and management staff”.