British coach created 'climate of fear' for disabled swimmers

The athlete-welfare scandal that has engulfed British sport intensified on Wednesday night after a British Swimming coach was found to have created “a climate of fear” among disabled athletes and used “derogatory terms” to describe them.

The governing body also announced disciplinary action had been taken against a second “member of staff” following an inquiry triggered by multiple complaints – including by medallists – lodged in the wake of last year’s Paralympics.

Neither individual was named in a statement announcing the outcome of a months-long independent investigation which interviewed 13 athletes and 10 members of staff, and the findings of which forced Maurice Watkins, the chairman of British Swimming and a former Manchester United director, to apologise to the victims.

Wednesday’s revelations were the latest hammer blow to the credibility of Britain’s publicly-funded Olympic and Paralympic medal-winning formula, compounding fears the country’s unprecedented success had come at the expense of athlete welfare.

The potential scale of the problem was laid bare by The Daily Telegraph this summer when it revealed that at least 11 of the 28 national governing bodies in receipt of £361.5 million of public money in the build-up to the Rio and Pyeongchang Games had received complaints from athletes or been forced to review their policies – or both – since being awarded their share of that cash.

British Swimming did not disclose the precise nature of the offences that the independent investigation it commissioned found had been committed.

However, a report by the BBC in March, in which allegations against a coach were first aired publicly, quoted a parent of one of the complainants claiming disabled swimmers had been “belittled and criticised”.