British Cycling doctor at centre of 'mystery package' investigation resigns

British Cycling says they will continue to work closely with UKAD to conclude investigations following Dr Richard's Freeman's resignation.

The doctor at the centre of an investigations into a 'mystery package' delivered to Bradley Wiggins during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine has resigned from his role at British Cycling due to ill health.

UK Anti-Doping and British Cycling last year launched investigations into the contents of a jiffy bag delivered to five-time Olympic champion and 2012 Tour de France winner Wiggins six years ago.

Ex-Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman, at the centre of the investigations, did not appear in front of a Culture, Media and Sport Committee in February as he was not well enough to answer questions at a session on 'Combating Doping in Sport'.

Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford revealed to the committee that Freeman told him the package delivered to Wiggins contained decongestant Fluimucil, which is not on the list of banned substances.

British Cycling on Friday revealed it has accepted Freeman's resignation as investigations continue.

A statement released by the governing body said: "Dr Richard Freeman has tendered and we have accepted his resignation from British Cycling in the interest of his health.

"We regret that we have not been able to reconcile all unanswered questions whilst he was in our employment but we continue to work closely with UKAD as we are intent on bringing their investigation to a satisfactory conclusion.

"We hope that upon his return to health, Richard can do his part to help bring to a close ongoing investigations."

Wiggins strongly denies any wrongdoing, while Team Sky are also insistent they have not broken any rules.