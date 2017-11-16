British Cycling warned over public funding following Jiffy bag scandal

British Cycling may see its funding stripped if there is a repeat of the 'Jiffy bag scandal' - JULIAN SIMMONDS

British Cycling and other national governing bodies could be stripped of public funding if there is any repeat of the Sir Bradley Wiggins Jiffy bag scandal under plans being drawn up by UK Anti-Doping.

Ukad was on Thursday night considering changes to the country’s National Anti-Doping Policy, with which all NGBs that receive exchequer and National Lottery cash must comply, following its failure to ascertain the contents of a package sent to Britain’s most decorated Olympian during the build-up to the 2011 Tour de France.

The unsatisfactory conclusion to Ukad’s year-plus investigation into allegations the package contained the restricted steroid triamcinolone, in which the agency announced on Wednesday it had been unable to “confirm or refute” testimony by Team Sky that the substance was instead a simple decongestant, has prompted talks over avoiding a repeat in future.

Ukad said on Wednesday its quest to get to the truth had been thwarted by a “lack of accurate medical records” at both British Cycling and the professional team it helped create, which it branded a “serious concern”.

But, other than referring the matter to the General Medical Council, no further action was taken by the agency.

NGBs which fail to keep such records in future could face punishment, with Ukad considering formally recommending the withholding of public money.

