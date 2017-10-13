British equestrianism under investigation for alleged corruption, bullying and elitism

British equestrianism is under investigation following the launch of an independent review - Getty Images Europe

Alleged corruption, bullying and elitism at the top of British equestrianism was under investigation on Friday night following the launch of an independent review into the sport.

The British Equestrian Federation became the latest governing body in receipt of millions of pounds of public money to face an external investigation into its internal workings in a probe prompted by the exit of its chief executive after barely a year in charge.

In her July 13 resignation letter, Clare Salmon raised what Joanne Shaw, the BEF chairman, described as “significant and serious concerns about culture, governance and the interaction of some of the member bodies”.

Shaw announced the BEF board would commission an independent investigation, which was launched on Thursday and is being chaired by John Mehrzad, head of the sports law group at Littleton solicitors.

According to the terms of reference of the inquiry, it will cover “alleged elitism, self-interest, bullying and corruption as referred to in the resignation letter dated July 13 of former CEO Clare Salmon; and the leadership of the BEF”.

