British and Irish Lions 2017: Jonathan Sexton admits Owen Farrell battle is biggest of his career

An intriguing battle is already developing within the British and Irish Lions squad in the fight for the No 10 shirt, with Jonathan Sexton admitting that he faces the biggest individual battle of his career to beat Owen Farrell to selection for the first Test against New Zealand.

Four years ago, Sexton was the unrivalled first choice fly-half, with a young Farrell providing back-up and full-back Stuart Hogg covering the position in the midweek defeat by the Brumbies in an experiment that will not be repeated here in New Zealand, mainly due to the inclusion of a third stand-off in Dan Biggar.

This time around though, Sexton admits it is Farrell, not himself, who is favourite to start the first Test against the All Blacks, even though he was a prominent figure in Ireland’s Six Nations victory over Farrell’s England side that ended their unbeaten run under Eddie Jones.

Asked if Farrell’s recent form poses the biggest challenge to Sexton individually since he first broke into the Ireland side in place of Ronan O’Gara, Sexton said: “I’d say so, yeah. He’s a world-class player. He’s had some great success over the last couple of years, and obviously I know what that feels like having had the same success with Leinster, but probably four years previously.

“He’s obviously coming in as favourite to start somewhere, so it will be up to me to try and prove that I can still play that role.”

The 31-year-old will not let Farrell’s presence distract him though, as well of that of Biggar, who Gatland has been keen to talk up ahead of the tour and who will, injury permitting, get his chance to impress with a start against either the Auckland Blues or the Canterbury Crusaders.

Sexton instead wants to focus on his own ability, working as hard as possible so that if he does miss out on the first XV, or even the matchday squad, when the All Blacks series comes around, he will be happy with himself knowing that he could do no more.

“I can’t get focussed on that, or other players. I’ve got to concentrate on myself and bring the best performances out of myself and see where that gets me. If it’s not good enough well I can live with that, and hopefully it will be good enough.”

He added: “There's three of us, rather than two - that's the first thing. It's a challenge to get into the squad. That was my goal at the start of the year, to get into that squad Gats [Warren Gatland] picked.

“That was my first goal and the next one was that the Test team will be picked on form out here, I think, so to try and make as good an impression as I can and try to play to my potential and see where that gets me.

“If that gets me into the team or the squad, or not in the 23, if I did my best I can live with that. It's up to me now just to play to my potential and see where that gets me.”

There have been plenty of questions put to Gatland about the prospect of Sexton starting at fly-half with Farrell outside him at inside centre, as he has done so with George Ford for England over the last 18 months.

