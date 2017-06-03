British and Irish Lions 2017: Warren Gatland insists slow start can serve as learning curve for Lions

Warren Gatland believes the slow start made by the British and Irish Lions in their opening match, scraping past the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians with a 13-7 victory, will serve a greater impact than the walkover win that his side achieved against the Barbarians four years ago in Australia.

Gatland admitted that jetlag and a lack of preparation were still major factors in why his Lions side were off the pace in the first of 10 tour matches in New Zealand that includes the three-Test series with the All Blacks.

The first game of the Lions tour has often been a tricky hurdle to negotiate, with Gatland drawing on the 2009 blip against the Royal XV and noting how it became a positive for the rest of the tour in sharpening their senses and giving them the kick they needed.

Asked if his main emotion after the match was one of relief, Gatland answered: “No, not really. Not at all. It was a tough match, very tough. We've learnt a lot tonight in terms of how tough it is to come to New Zealand, how motivated the teams are going to be against us.

“When I look back, four years ago we played the Barbarians in Hong Kong and had a comfortable victory that didn't test us. Tonight tested us.

“[In] 2009, the first game in South Africa was up against a Royal XV in Rustenburg and we struggled a little bit in that opening game as well, so tonight was tough.”

The result could have been made much more comfortable, but poor finishing cost the Lions at least three tries as they were held up each time they crossed the whitewash before Anthony Watson finally grounded the ball midway through the second half to clinch victory.

Replacement fly-half Owen Farrell also struck the left upright with a late penalty that would have made the final few minutes much more comfortable for Gatland, though the European Player of the Year cannot be faulted given his introduction swung the game in the Lions’ favour.

“We created a number of opportunities, we just need to be a bit more clinical in terms of finishing that,” Gatland added. “We got held up over the line about four times and if we're a bit more clinical and finish those opportunities then the game is reasonably comfortable.

“Look, it was a tough hit out for us but there were some positives and things to work on for us too.”

The Lions now travel back to Auckland, via a Maori welcome at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, ahead of Wednesday’s match against the Blues, the first of five Super Rugby teams that they will face in the next three weeks.

