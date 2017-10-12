British and Irish Lions hooker Jamie George commits to Saracens until 2021 with new contract

Jamie George has signed a long-term contract extension with Saracens. The England and British and Irish Lions hooker, who has won three Aviva Premiership titles and back-to-back Champions Cups with the club, put pen to paper to a new deal that will keep him in north London through to 2021.

An academy graduate, George joined Saracens aged 14 and made his senior debut in 2009. He has made 177 appearances for the side and has forged a role as one of the team’s core leaders.

On his excitement, George, 26, said: “It’s the club that I’ve grown up playing for, the club I’ve grown up supporting my whole life. To be signing here for the long-term and to have played here for a long time already is a huge honour."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “We're over the moon to secure Jamie’s long-term future. He is fast becoming a world class player in his position, and is a key figure for both club and country.

“Jamie is a real example for our younger players to follow. It’s well documented how patient he had to be earlier on in his career and both Jamie and Saracens have reaped the rewards from that.

“He is another player who has progressed through the ranks at Saracens to become a key player for club and country. He is a Saracen through and through, and his hunger and drive to keep on improving is exceptional. The whole club is looking forward to seeing him at Allianz Park over the coming years."

Saracens through and through, the club has played a huge role throughout George’s life. His father, Ian, works with the team’s academy and his brother, Jonathan, works in the team’s medical department.