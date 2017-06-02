British and Irish Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians kicks off long-awaited tour

The last time the British and Irish Lions graced New Zealand, 12 years ago, they conceded 38 points, suffered a 3-0 Test series defeat and left very much with their tails between their legs, such was the humiliation the All Blacks dished out in 2005.

Today, the Lions begin their quest to make up for that humbling experience and attempt to gain a first series victory over New Zealand since 1971, the one and only time that the Northern Hemisphere side has left these shores in the winning side.

They start their tour in the Northland area at the unique Toll Stadium, a venue that is engulfed by large grass banks where 20,000 fans will flock to in the hope of either seeing the Lions prove they can rival the All Blacks – or hope that the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians can deal they an early setback.

The chances of the latter are slim. There is not a senior New Zealand international cap between the entire Barbarians squad, with centre Dwayne Sweeney offering the highest calibre of experience with 68 Super Rugby appearances for the Waikato Chiefs, having also spent four years in Japan while making appearances for the New Zealand Maori nine years ago.

They also have the name ‘Gatland’ among their ranks, not Warren but his son, Bryn, but even he will struggle to really threaten the Lions given that his inside secrets have already been given up. “Warren’s just been telling us, we haven't had to ask!” said Jonathan Sexton this week, the man who will go head-to-head with his coach’s son on Saturday.

There are much bigger tests ahead for the Lions, which is why they leave Whangarei to return to Auckland disappointed if they don’t find their stride and put plenty of points on the Provincial side. The five tour matches against the Super Rugby sides will prove much tougher affairs, especially those against the current series leaders, the Canterbury Crusaders, and first up the Auckland Blues.

“To be honest we have to go out there and win on Saturday,” Gatland said this week. “There’s no doubt that it’s important that we get the tour off to a good start. The next two games are going to be tough. I think, strangely, even though the Crusaders have been going well, potentially the Blues game may be a bit more physical because they have some very, very strong ball-carriers where as a collective unit the Crusaders are very strong and are going to be tough to beat.

“So the next two games after Saturday are going to be tough tests for us as well but we need to get this tour off to a good start, and we need a good performance on Saturday. There’s no hiding from that fact. I think the players are well aware of that.”

Plenty has been said of the tour schedule and the lack of preparation time the Lions were afforded by the domestic leagues, something that tour manager John Spencer noted immediately upon the squad’s arrival in New Zealand. But once the whistle blows to kick-start the tour tomorrow, the only thing that matters will be the rugby, and after 12 years of haunting memories, it can’t come soon enough.