British Masters: Tyrrell Hatton defies miserable conditions as English players dominate the leaderboard

Tyrrell Hatton defied miserable conditions to set an imposing clubhouse target as English players dominated the leaderboard on day two of the British Masters.

Hatton added a second round of 65 to his opening 63 at Close House to finish 12 under par, three shots clear of tournament host Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Ashley Chesters and Robert Karlsson.

Hartlepool's Graeme Storm was a shot further back on eight under, with Graeme McDowell recovering from four-putting the 18th on Thursday to lie six under after a 68.

"I'm really happy with the first two days and hopefully I can continue that and take that into the weekend," said Hatton, who carded six birdies and a solitary bogey despite several spells of heavy rain.

"I went to this event with the England Under-18 practice squad when it was at The Belfry and it's a great event, one that I'll always have on my schedule.

"It's good to be back in form with a big run of events coming up with huge world ranking points. I'd like to play as well as I can and climb up the world rankings and secure (a place) in all four majors again next year."

Westwood added a 65 to his opening 66 and has yet to drop a shot this week despite coping with the demands of hosting the event, which included hiring an extra field for additional parking as more than 18,000 spectators attended on Thursday.

"It was nice to stand on that first tee yesterday and see so many people here and the course in such great condition, and then it was nice to play so well," the former world number one said.

"I like my position going into the weekend and I guess it's nice for the host to be in contention. It's always an advantage to have played the course more than a few times, more so knowing the breaks on the greens than off the tee.

"I've been busy for a year basically, then very busy for the last week and extremely busy for the last three days, so when I skipped my spokes on yesterday afternoon it was a bit of a relief to actually be a golfer again."

Poulter celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary by also shooting a 65 to move into contention for a first victory since 2012, four of his six birdies coming in succession from the 12th.