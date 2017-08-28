British Olympic silver medallist and BBC pundit Colin Jackson comes out as gay

Jackson also revealed how he came out to his parents: Getty

Olympic silver medallist and BBC athletics pundit Colin Jackson has come out as gay.

In an interview in a Swedish documentary called Rainbow Heroes, he spoke openly about his sexuality for the first time, having previously denied reports he was gay.

The Welsh 110m hurdler was speaking to Swedish LGBT former athletes, high-jumper Kajsa Bergqvist and long-jumper Peter Häggström, and said that the reason he hadn’t revealed his sexuality in the past was because he didn’t want it “sensationalised”.

He also revealed the moment he told his parents in 2006 after a former partner sold his sold to the tabloid press.

“I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught,” he told presenter Anna Blomqvist. “It didn’t faze them at all.

Jackson represented Wales and Great Britain (Getty)

“My mum went: ‘First of all, is the story true?’

“And I said it’s true, so it’s not like I can deny it. And then she went: ‘Well, why are people so disgraceful?’

“I just realised, I’ve got the best parents.”

Jackson also spoke about the stigma around gay athletes on The Voice in 2008. He said: “It's the 21st century. I don't think anybody thinks about that any more. There might have been a stigma in years gone by.”