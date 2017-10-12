British swimming scandal shows the risk when duty of care is neglected in pursuit of glory

Piece by piece, the ugly flipside of Britain’s Olympic medal fixation is being unmasked. Since Sydney 2000, the country’s ever more successful gold rushes at the Games have been held up as proof of national virility. Outnumbered in population we might be by Germany, Russia and China, but show us the five interlaced rings and we swell in stature, for 17 days at least. Once the seafaring race, we now derive patriotic pride from being virtuosos of the velodrome.

Such a step change has been engineered by cut-throat means. Competition for funding is a zero-sum game, with sports hitting their medal targets showered with Lottery money and those missing out, even fractionally, left to wither on the vine. It is a little over months since an independent review of British Cycling concluded that medals were having a “blinding effect vis-à-vis culture”, but still the malaise seeps deeper. The latest allegations that Britain’s head para-swimming coach presided over a “climate of fear” in the programme are grimly familiar.

The bombardment of bullying claims across our Olympic sports is such that the problem appears not isolated, but institutionalised. Athletics, rowing, canoeing, taekwondo, archery and bobsleighing have all been sucked into the crisis, with sailing, judo and short-track speed-skating also understood to have shown deficiencies over athlete welfare.

This is the first time that swimming has found itself part of the welfare scandal, although rumblings of discontent have rarely been far away. Bill Sweetenham, former head coach of Australia and widely credited with elevating the performance and professionalism of the British team, was at the centre of a bullying inquiry in 2005 as Karen Pickering, winner of eight world titles, declared that he was treating senior swimmers “like children”. He was cleared two years later.