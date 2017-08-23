Britton's record consecutive saves streak ends at 60

After 60 successive saves, Zach Britton's streak for the Baltimore Orioles in MLB came to an end against the Oakland Athletics.

All good things must come to an end and Zach Britton's consecutive saves streak did just that on Wednesday.

The Baltimore Orioles closer entered Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics with a 7-5 lead, but gave up three straight hits and two runs as the A's tied the MLB contest at Camden Yards.

After getting just one out, on an RBI sacrifice fly, Britton was replaced by Miguel Castro with the scored tied at 7-7.

The blown save was the first of the season for Britton, who had successfully converted 60 consecutive save opportunities dating back to October 1 2015.

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is the only other pitcher in baseball with just one blown save this season.

Britton's 60 straight saves are an American League (AL) record, surpassing Tom Gordon's mark of 54 consecutive saves earlier this season.