Broad rested as Vince and Malan handed another chance to impress

England will hope James Vince and Dawid Malan continue their impressive start to the Ashes tour against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

Stuart Broad will sit out England's next warm-up match ahead of the first Ashes Test, while James Vince and Dawid Malan are handed another chance to impress.

Broad took 1-64 from 13 overs in the opening tour match against a Western Australia XI, but he will not feature in the four-day day-night game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

England's bowling attack – which saw Steven Finn ruled out of the tour with a knee injury on Tuesday – will be led by James Anderson, with Craig Overton, Jake Ball and Chris Woakes providing pace support and Mason Crane the sole spin option.

While there are changes in the bowling unit, England's top-five is unchanged as the tourists search for consistency ahead of the first Test in Brisbane on November 23.

That means Vince and Malan will have the chance to build on impressive starts to the tour, the pair scoring 82 and 56 respectively in Perth.

However, there is no place for Gary Ballance, despite an unbeaten half-century of his own last week.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, James Anderson.