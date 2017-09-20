Broady stuns Mannarino in St Petersburg

Fourth seed Adrian Mannarino bid an early exit at the St Petersburg Open as Liam Broady's best run continued in emphatic fashion.

Liam Broady's unprecedented run at the St Petersburg Open continued on Wednesday as he reached his first quarter-final with a stunning win over fourth seed Adrian Mannarino.

Broady came into the ATP World Tour event in Russia without a main draw win, but, after his 2-6 6-4 6-0 triumph over Mannarino, he is now three victories away from a maiden title.

Having beaten Ernests Gulbis in round one, the Briton added Mannarino to his list of scalps as he roared back from a set down to progress – bagelling the Frenchman in the deciding set to progress.

He will now meet Damir Dzumhur in the last eight, the Bosnian's progress much more straightforward as he saw off the Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

In the first round, eighth seed Jan-Lennard Struff bounced back from losing the first set against Borna Coric to win 3-6 6-2 6-4.

Rogerio Dutra Silva also needed three sets to get past Radu Albot, the Brazilian setting up a meeting with top seed Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Straight-set wins were the order of the day for Guido Pella, Thomas Fabbiano and Joao Sousa as the second-round line-up was completed.