Brockie: Facing TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi will be intimidating for SuperSport United

Brockie believes that Matsatsantsa's clash in the DR Congo will be ideal preparation for their Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates on June 24

SuperSport United will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo to take on TP Mazembe in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The match is set to be Matsatsantsa’s most difficult encounter yet and one player, who is looking forward to the clash is Jeremy Brockie.

The New Zealand international believes that despite the many challenges that they will have to contend with in Lubumbashi, they have what it takes to overcome their opponents.

“It will be a big game for the club,” Brockie told The New Age.

“We started the group well. We are on top. To play there will be intimidating. We will be on an artificial pitch, but we have a good team to overcome them,” Brockie said.

“The main thing is to come back with the points. They are a big physical team. They gave Sundowns a run for their money when they were at the top of their game,” he continued.

“It won’t be easy. With two teams qualifying out of the group, we are hoping to be one of them,” Brockie added.

The encounter will prepare Matsatsantsa for their Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates to be played in Durban on June 24.

“It is taxing to play Mazembe and then Pirates, but it is what you want,” Brockie said.

“It is a good thing for us to have a prefinal meeting against strong opposition before the Nedbank Cup final. That will be good preparation for us,” Brockie concluded.