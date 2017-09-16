Broke Nakumatt cries out for help to navigate season

Nakumatt will face Chemelil Sugar and Western Stima away in Kisumu, then feature in a home game against Tusker

Struggling Nakumatt FC has appealed to Kenyan Premier League Limited to consider their financial situation when planning for fixtures.

Nakumatt FC goalkeeper trainer and former Kenyan one, Mathew Ottamax has cried out for help as a broke Nakumatt side prepare for three away matches in the next nine days.

Nakumatt will face Chemelil Sugar and Western Stima away in Kisumu, then a home game against Tusker before hitting the road again to face Kakamega Homeboyz away in their next four fixtures.

“With the current financial situation at Nakumatt, we are faced with a backlog of three away matches in Kisumu in the next nine days, already having played another midweek away game in Thika,” lamented the former Gor Mahia trainer.

Ottamax posed some tough questions to KPL, while at the same time confirming that things are not good at the retail chain store sponsored side.

“Who leaves his family behind for more than 10 days with nothing for duty? KPL should consider the plight of Nakumatt FC...IT IS TOUGH! Why are we as coaches and players punished by KPL for someone else's fault? Where on earth do a team play four back to back away matches?”

Nakumatt FC are reportedly going through a difficult financial situation with reports that players and technical bench have not been paid their allowances for the last three months with the club sponsor, Nakumatt Supermarket currently facing financial difficulties.

Nakumatt are currently 10th on the table with 30 points and their biggest win was 2-0 against Posta Rangers last weekend.