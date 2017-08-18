Broncos battle to dent Dragons' play-off ambitions

Brisbane Broncos strengthened their hold on a top-two berth in the NRL while simultaneously landing a huge blow to St George Illawarra Dragons' play-off dreams with a 24-12 win on Friday.

The most potent attack in the league, the Broncos had racked up 86 points across their last two matches and although they were not permitted to be quite at their fluent best by a stubborn Dragons outfit, the hosts did enough to prevail at Suncorp Stadium.

Alex Glenn scored twice for the Broncos, who are two points clear of third, while the Dragons - still very much in the contest until Corey Oates' remarkable score 12 minutes from time - remain a place outside the play-offs, two points shy of North Queensland Cowboys, who host defending champions Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

Glenn pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring for Broncos inside five minutes, but the conversion was missed and the Dragons were soon ahead as Paul Vaughan dotted down Josh Dugan's grubber for a try Gareth Widdop converted.

That was as good as it got for the visitors in the first half, though, and the Broncos held a 14-6 advantage as Anthony Milford's dancing feet saw him over the line before Ben Hunt - set to join the Dragons in 2018 - kicked for Jordan Kahu to score on the right.

Glenn barged over to double his tally 10 minutes after the restart and although the Dragons hit back via Tim Lafai, Oates completed a spectacular score in the left corner, leaping to touch down with his body in mid air as he was tackled by two defenders.

In a game between two sides out of play-off contention, South Sydney Rabbitohs prevailed 36-18 over New Zealand Warriors, who succumbed to their seventh straight defeat.

The NRL's leading try-scorer, Alex Johnston, took his tally to 22 with a hat-trick, before limping off with an apparent hamstring problem late on, while the Warriors have an injury concern of their own after Kieran Foran left the field shortly before full-time.