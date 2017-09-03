Broncos bring back Osweiler

Quarterback Brock Osweiler is returning to the Denver Broncos, the NFL team confirmed.

The Denver Broncos brought back one of their former quarterbacks, with free agent Brock Osweiler rejoining on a one-year deal reportedly worth the veterans' minimum of $775,000.

Broncos general manager John Elway confirmed the signing on Saturday.

Osweiler's 2017 salary of $16million is guaranteed, but now the Cleveland Browns, who released him on Friday, get a bit of relief.

The Broncos will pay him $775,000 while the Browns are still on the hook for the other $15.25m.

Osweiler signed a four-year, $72m contract with the Houston Texans prior to the 2016 season, but was traded to Cleveland with a draft pick in March.

Denver drafted Osweiler in the second round of the 2012 NFL Daft. He started seven games for the Broncos in 2015 while Peyton Manning was injured. Manning took back the starting QB spot prior to the playoffs and helped lead Denver to a Super Bowl title.

Osweiler then signed his deal with the Texans, but completed just 59 per cent of his passes while throwing 16 interceptions to just 15 touchdowns in 2016. He was benched for Tom Savage during the year before getting the starting job back at the end of the season when Savage suffered a concussion.

The Texans were desperate to unload his contract, which the Browns absorbed in the March trade.