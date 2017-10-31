Broncos face uncertainty at quarterback following third straight loss

Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph would not commit to Trevor Siemian as the team's quarterback moving forward.

Siemian was picked off three times in Monday's 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and now has just nine touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.

The Broncos also fumbled twice and Joseph said the five turnovers were "unacceptable".

"You can't win games that way. To win, we've got to stop that," Joseph told reporters following the loss. "Our defense played winning football. Our offensive line blocked [well] and we ran the ball for 177 [yards] and the pass pro was better, but it all falls back to turning the ball over five times.

"That's insane. You can't win turning the ball over five times. Guys work too hard to have a big game and give it away fives times; it's mind-boggling."

When asked if he would stick with Siemian, Joseph side-stepped the question by saying he would evaluate the position after looking at the game tape.

"Not sure," Joseph said when asked about a possible quarterback change before the Broncos play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. "But losing three games in a row and having five turnovers tonight, anything's possible.

"Knowing Trevor, he's going to bounce back as far as his confidence."

The Broncos are frustrated, especially because they have a defense that is statistically the best in the NFL.

"There's high tension," Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said. "We're giving the ball away. We're tired of losing the same way. We have to score some points. You can't win if you can't score.

"We've been fighting uphill the last two years."

Siemian knows he has to play better and would understand if he was benched in favour of either Brock Osweiler or second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch. Siemian, who was 19 of 36 for 198 yards with a touchdown and the three interceptions against the Chiefs, said it was not his job to decide who starts against the Eagles.

"The next game comes up pretty quick," he said. "I’ll watch this, look at the bad stuff I did and fix it."