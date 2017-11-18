Broncos GM Elway calls team 'soft'

The Denver Broncos have gone "a little bit soft" during the NFL season, general manager John Elway said.

Denver Broncos general manager and president of football operations John Elway slammed the team at an event on Friday.

The Broncos have lost five straight games and have not been competitive, with all the defeats by double-digits and a combined total of 97.

Even worse, they lost by 28 and 25 points in back-to-back blowout losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. The Broncos are also the only team to lose to the New York Giants this season.

"I will tell ya, I think we got a little bit soft," Elway told the audience at a Ring of Fame ceremony for coach Red Miller and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, via 9news in Denver.

"To be dead honest with you, we got a little bit soft. We went 4-0 in the pre-season, we started 3-1, we get a bye week and if you exhale in this league? You're in trouble.

"And you know what, to be dead honest with you, I think we exhaled, and it's hard to recover from that. It will be a lesson that hopefully we all learned and can prevent it from happening in the future."

Denver take on the Bengals at home on Sunday. Cincinnati are another team that have not played up to expectations so far this season, and their head coach Marvin Lewis has been on the hot seat because of it.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph's job is not on the line yet as Elway backed him at the ceremony, but he certainly is not giving the rookie head coach's team a pass.

"You're going to lose football games in this league, but the way it's gone about it, not being competitive is probably the thing that concerns me the most," Elway said.

"I think we have it on our football team. We've got to learn to be able to battle through those. Obviously, they've come in clumps and we haven't been able to overcome it. But until we do overcome that, you know, it's going to tough to win football games."