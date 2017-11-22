Broncos name Lynch starting QB for Raiders game

The Denver Broncos have moved on to their third different starting quarterback of the season.

Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, coach Vance Joseph confirmed on Wednesday.

Lynch, the Broncos' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, will be making his first start of the season and becomes the third quarterback to start for Denver in 2017, following Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler, who started the previous three games.

The Broncos (3-7) are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

Lynch was inactive for Denver's first nine regular-season games after suffering a sprained throwing shoulder in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers in August. After rehabbing for two months, he has increased his workload in recent weeks.

"He is fine and ready to go," Joseph said at his press conference Monday. "He had a good week last week."

Osweiler went 0-3 as the starter for Denver while completing 53 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions. Prior to that Siemian went 3-4 with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Lynch went 1-1 as a starter in 2016 with one touchdown and one interception.