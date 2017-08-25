Broncos prop Sims to miss rest of season

Korbin Sims will not play again this season after breaking his arm in Brisbane Broncos' loss to Parramatta Eels.

Brisbane Broncos will have to make do without Korbin Sims in their quest to win the NRL title after the prop suffered a fractured arm.

The Broncos thought Sims had sustained a deep muscle bruise during Thursday's 52-34 defeat to a rampant Parramatta Eels side.

Sims will sit out the rest of the season, though, after scans revealed a break, dealing a blow to Brisbane's bid to be crowned premiers.

Broncos high performance manager Jeremy Hickmans said: "Unfortunately it is not good news on Korbin and the scans have found a fracture,

"He will be operated on today [Friday] and with the six-week recovery required for this injury, which effectively rules him out for the rest of the season."

Sims should be fit to feature for Fiji in the Rugby League World Cup, which starts at the end of October.