Broncos will stand during anthem starting Sunday

The Denver Broncos will "stand together" during the national anthem starting this week, when the team faces the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Multiple Broncos joined other NFL players around the United States in kneeling during the national anthem last week after president Donald Trump hit out at the protests. The movement sparked heated debates on both sides of the issue.

"We are a team and we stand together," the players said in a release. "No matter how divisive some comments and issues can be, nothing should ever get in the way of that.

"Starting Sunday, we will be standing together."

Broncos head coach Joseph Vance and general manager John Elway expressed that they preferred politics be separate from games following last week's fixture.

"Hopefully we can move past this and play football, because politics and football don't mix in my opinion," Vance said on Monday.

"I am a football coach, they are football players, and our job is to win football games. Hopefully we can get back to that this week."