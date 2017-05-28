Brook facing surgery after second eye socket fracture

After losing his IBF world title on Saturday, Kell Brook suffered further disappointment as he was diagnosed with a fractured eye socket.

Kell Brook is facing the prospect of further surgery after suffering another fractured eye socket in his defeat to Errol Spence Jr on Saturday.

Brook fractured his right orbital bone against Gennady Golovkin last September, but it was his other eye that was badly damaged as he lost his IBF welterweight title to the impressive Spence at Bramall Lane.

Spence was declared the winner in the 11th round, the referee calling a halt to proceedings after Brook had taken a knee with his vision evidently impaired.

On Sunday, Brook told Sky Sports News: "They [the hospital] kept me in until about 3am. I had a CT scan on my eye and the eye is broken again, same as the Golovkin one, so, maybe surgery again.

"I'm devastated. I knew from round seven that the eye had gone. I tried to get through the fight and it kept going double-vision and then coming back into line.

"In the later rounds 10 and 11, especially the 11th round, it stuck there and that's why I went down on my knees. I remember the surgeon saying to me after the Golovkin fight, if you would have gone another round or so you could be blind so I've got that going through my mind as well."

Spence was ahead on all three cards when the fight was stopped and is now focused on unifying the welterweight division.

"I proved that I have a chin and I have true grit," said the American, who graded his own performance as a "B minus".

"The goal is to unify the titles. I want to fight Keith Thurman next, Manny Pacquiao next. I want to fight the champions, unify the division, becoming the undisputed welterweight champion of the world."