Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon's World Cup qualification hopes

Hugo Broos has conceded defeat in Cameroon's attempts to reach the 2018 World Cup after the African champions were thrashed by Nigeria.

A 4-0 loss to the Super Eagles in Uyo on Friday leaves the 2017 AFCON winners seven points behind Group B leaders Nigeria with three games to play.

Cameroon face Nigeria again in Yaounde on Monday, but Broos believes the Indomitable Lions have too much to do to qualify for next year's World Cup.

"There is no pressure any more on Monday - Nigeria have nine points, we have two points," Broos was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

READ MORE: Why did so many players REJECT Chelsea?

READ MORE: Have Arsenal done more harm than good by keeping hold of Sanchez?

READ MORE: What do Southampton do now with wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk

"We need to win all three games and Nigeria have to lose all three games, I don't think that will happen. There is only honour to defend, there is no importance to this [match].

"I just hope my players will have the same mentality that I have - that they will fight on Monday till the last minute to beat Nigeria.

"If we had won this game, we would have a chance, but we lost it and I hope everyone will learn from this."

Cameroon have reached six out of the last seven World Cups, only missing the 2006 tournament in Germany.