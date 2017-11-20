Brown could return for England, Underhill out

Eddie Jones has flagged the likely availability of Mike Brown for England's Test against Samoa at Twickenham.

Brown missed England's 30-6 victory over Australia at Twickenham after suffering concussion in the opening match of the November internationals, a 21-8 win at Argentina's expense.

According to Jones, the 32-year-old Harlequins back is on track to be involved on Saturday.

"Hopefully he's going to train this afternoon so all things being equal he's passed all of his stages and today is his next stage [of recovery]," the head coach said.

"We anticipate he's going to be available for selection."

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Jones added: "Anthony Watson did superbly for us at 15 so we've got great competition for that spot."

Flanker Sam Underhill, though, faces a period on the sidelines, also due to concussion.

"He won't be available," Jones said.

"We've taken a step where we just feel he needs a rest this week."

Asked if it was a significant concussion, Jones added: "No, it's just that, that was his second concussion this season so we've taken the view that we won't risk him this week."