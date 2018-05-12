Brown says 76ers need help to win NBA championship amid LeBron links

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown wants his emerging team to be active in the free-agent market as he targets an NBA championship.

The 76ers – who could have as much as $25million in cap space during free agency, finished the regular season with a 52-30 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.

Philadelphia topped the Miami Heat in their opening-round series in the Eastern Conference before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

READ MORE: Gasol - Becky Hammon can coach in the NBA

READ MORE: Cavs’ Rodney Hood refused to play in fourth quarter of Game 4

READ MORE: Rockets, Warriors advance to Western Conference finals

Brown said he believes the Sixers will need to add to their core of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid if they want to compete for titles amid links with Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

"At some point, when the time is right, I think we need help to win a championship," Brown said at his season-ending news conference on Friday.

"If that's the goal — and for me and us it is — then that's the answer I give."

Embiid was an All-Star in 2017-18, averaging 22.9 points and 11 rebounds per game while Simmons also delivered impressive numbers.

As a rookie, Simmons chipped in 15.8 points and 8.2 assists per contest while serving as the team's primary point guard.

Brown said any player the 76ers acquired would have to fit with Philadelphia's two stars.

"For the first time since I've been here, there is tremendous clarity on what we have," Brown said. "We don't have to turn this into calculus — it's quite clear [what kind of player we should consider adding]."

But, Brown did say the Sixers should not rule out acquiring a point guard to play alongside Simmons.

"If this [guard] you're describing was great, we'd figure it out," Brown said. "Truly. We would figure stuff out. It's as honest and simple as I can answer that."