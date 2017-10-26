Browns' Myles Garrett out of London game due to concussion

The rookie defensive end was placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday.

Myles Garrett's international debut has been put on hold.

The Cleveland Browns' rookie defensive end will not travel with the team to London for their Week 8 match-up against the Minnesota Vikings after being placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday.

Garrett had reported to Cleveland's facility with concussion-like symptoms.

Although coach Hue Jackson had been optimistic Garrett could still make the trip, the team confirmed via Twitter on Thursday that he would not be on their flight to the United Kingdom.

Garrett, the number one overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, missed the first four games of the regular season because of an ankle injury but made up for lost time when he sacked New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown on his first play from scrimmage in his debut in Week 5.

His four sacks over the last three weeks leads all rookies.

The winless Browns face the Vikings at Twickenham on Sunday.