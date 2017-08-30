Browns cut cornerback Joe Haden

After previously looking to trade him, the Cleveland Browns have released cornerback Joe Haden.

The Cleveland Browns have decided to cut two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

Haden was released by the Browns on Wednesday, under 24 hours after reports had surfaced that they were looking for trade offers for the 28-year-old.

He had been due to earn $11.1million this season, with Haden's contract worth $11.2 million in 2018 and $10.5 million in 2019.

After back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, Haden has been struggled to stay on the field because of various injuries, while his form dipped significantly in 2016 as the Browns finished 1-15.

"We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organisation both on and off the field," said Browns Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown.

"He has been a great team-mate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown."