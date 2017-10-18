Browns name DeShone Kizer starting QB once again

After being benched against the Jets and missing the loss to the Texans, DeShone Kizer is back at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

DeShone Kizer is back under center for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns on Wednesday announced the rookie quarterback will be Cleveland's starter for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Kizer was replaced by Kevin Hogan in the second half of the Browns' loss to the New York Jets and did not play in the defeat to the Houston Texans on Sunday as Hogan made his first NFL start.

Hogan went 20 of 37 on his pass attemps for 140 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions at Houston.

Despite benching him, Browns coach Hue Jackson said he believes Kizer was able to learn from observing on the sidelines and that he is prepared to take control of the offense once again.

"I think when you see some of the things that have happened to you in games and you can see it happening with somebody else that hurts your football team, you understand… the turnovers are putting the team at risk,” Jackson said.

"When there is a chance, an opportunity to score points and here comes a turnover coming the other way, when sometimes the accuracy – you miss a ball, you throw it a little high or a little low or whatever all those things are – that it stops drives, and it doesn't give your offensive football team the best opportunity to have success.

"I think seeing some of the re-protection ID things that came up a little bit [on Sunday] was very eye-opening to him, and I think it was a good experience for him."

Kizer was selected by Cleveland in the second round of this year's draft. He is 81 of 159 with three touchdowns and nine interceptions after starting the first five games of the season.